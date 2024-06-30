Open Menu

Germany V Denmark Euro 2024 Game Halted Due To Violent Storm

Faizan Hashmi Published June 30, 2024 | 01:10 AM

Germany v Denmark Euro 2024 game halted due to violent storm

Dortmund, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2024) The Euro 2024 last-16 tie between Germany and Denmark on Saturday was temporarily halted late in the first half due to a violent storm.

English referee Michael Oliver stopped the match in Dortmund in the 35th minute and took the players off the pitch amid torrential rain, hailstones, high winds, thunder and lightning.

The score was 0-0 at the time of the stoppage at around 9:35 pm (1935 GMT).

"Due to adverse weather conditions, the game has been suspended. More information to follow," read a message posted on big screens inside the stadium.

Supporters in exposed seats in the 60,000 crowd were left to seek cover as water poured from the stadium roof.

Fan zones in Dortmund were also closed due to the weather conditions, local police told SID, an AFP subsidiary.

