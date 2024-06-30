Germany V Denmark Euro 2024 Starting Line-ups
Sumaira FH Published June 30, 2024 | 01:00 AM
Dortmund, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2024) Starting line-ups in the Euro 2024 last 16 fixture between Germany and Denmark at BVB Stadium Dortmund on Saturday (kick-off 1900 GMT):
Germany (4-2-3-1)
Manuel Neuer; Joshua Kimmich, Antonio Rudiger, Nico Schlotterbeck, David Raum; Robert Andrich, Toni Kroos; Jamal Musiala, Ilkay Gundogan (capt), Leroy Sane; Kai Havertz
Coach: Julian Nagelsmann (GER)
Denmark (3-4-2-1)
Kasper Schmeichel; Joachim Andersen, Jannik Vestergaard, Andreas Christensen; Alexander Bah, Thomas Delaney, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Joakim Maehle; Christian Eriksen, Andreas Skov Olsen; Rasmus Hojlund.
Coach: Kasper Hjulmand (DEN)
Referee: Michael Oliver (ENG)
