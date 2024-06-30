Open Menu

Germany V Denmark Euro 2024 Starting Line-ups

Published June 30, 2024

Germany v Denmark Euro 2024 starting line-ups

Dortmund, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2024) Starting line-ups in the Euro 2024 last 16 fixture between Germany and Denmark at BVB Stadium Dortmund on Saturday (kick-off 1900 GMT):

Germany (4-2-3-1)

Manuel Neuer; Joshua Kimmich, Antonio Rudiger, Nico Schlotterbeck, David Raum; Robert Andrich, Toni Kroos; Jamal Musiala, Ilkay Gundogan (capt), Leroy Sane; Kai Havertz

Coach: Julian Nagelsmann (GER)

Denmark (3-4-2-1)

Kasper Schmeichel; Joachim Andersen, Jannik Vestergaard, Andreas Christensen; Alexander Bah, Thomas Delaney, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Joakim Maehle; Christian Eriksen, Andreas Skov Olsen; Rasmus Hojlund.

Coach: Kasper Hjulmand (DEN)

Referee: Michael Oliver (ENG)

