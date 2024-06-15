Open Menu

Germany V Scotland Euro 2024 Starting Line-ups

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 15, 2024 | 12:30 AM

Germany v Scotland Euro 2024 starting line-ups

Munich, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) Starting line-ups in the Euro 2024 Group A tournament opener between Germany and Scotland at Munich's Allianz Arena on Friday (kick-off 1900 GMT):

Germany (4-2-3-1)

Manuel Neuer; Joshua Kimmich, Antonio Ruediger, Jonathan Tah, Maximilian Mittelstaedt; Robert Andrich, Toni Kroos; Jamal Musiala, Ilkay Gundogan (capt), Florian Wirtz; Kai Havertz

Coach: Julian Nagelsmann (GER)

Scotland (3-4-2-1)

Angus Gunn; Kieran Tierney, Jack Hendry, Ryan Porteous; Andy Robertson, Scott McTominay, Callum McGregor, Anthony Ralston; Ryan Christie, John McGinn; Che Adams

Coach: Steve Clarke (SCO)

Referee: Clement Turpin (FRA)

