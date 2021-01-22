UrduPoint.com
Germany Virus Death Toll Tops 50,000: Health Agency

Fri 22nd January 2021 | 12:20 PM

Germany has recorded more than 50,000 deaths from the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic, the Robert Koch Institute disease control centre said Friday

Frankfurt am Main, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :Germany has recorded more than 50,000 deaths from the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic, the Robert Koch Institute disease control centre said Friday.

It said 859 people died from the virus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of fatalities to 50,642.

Germany this week extended its partial lockdown until February 14, and Chancellor Angela Merkel has not ruled out border checks to slow the spread of new, more contagious variants of the virus.

