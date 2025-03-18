Open Menu

Germany Voices 'great Concern' After Israeli Strikes On Gaza

Muhammad Irfan Published March 18, 2025 | 11:30 PM

Germany voices 'great concern' after Israeli strikes on Gaza

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) Germany's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Tuesday voiced "great concern" following the most intense Israeli airstrikes in Gaza since a fragile ceasefire took effect.

"The end of the ceasefire in Gaza due to heavy Israeli attacks is cause for great concern," Baerbock said in Berlin, adding that she was planning a trip to Lebanon on Wednesday.

"The images of burning tents in refugee camps are shocking. Fleeing children and internally displaced persons must never be used as leverage in negotiations."

Baerbock stressed that "international law includes the principle of proportionality even in self-defence".

"With the resumption of fighting, the fate of the remaining hostages but also the future of the people in Israel, Gaza and the entire middle East now again hangs on an extremely thin silk thread," she said.

Recent Stories

Azma says PTI’s terrorists’ wing should not be ..

Azma says PTI’s terrorists’ wing should not be part of system

3 hours ago
 Indian Singer A.R. Rahman discharged from Chennai ..

Indian Singer A.R. Rahman discharged from Chennai hospital

3 hours ago
 Punjab govt announces Rs23,000 for mothers of newb ..

Punjab govt announces Rs23,000 for mothers of newborns, pregnant women

3 hours ago
 Pakistan rejects Indian claim about financial loss ..

Pakistan rejects Indian claim about financial losses for ICC Champions 2025

3 hours ago
 Sindh govt announces holiday on March 22 on occasi ..

Sindh govt announces holiday on March 22 on occasion Youm-e-Ali (RA)

4 hours ago
 Imran Khan says Afghanistan should not be made ene ..

Imran Khan says Afghanistan should not be made enemy

4 hours ago
Most Noble Number online charity auction in Abu Dh ..

Most Noble Number online charity auction in Abu Dhabi raises AED83.784 million i ..

7 hours ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with North Macedonia, con ..

UAE expresses solidarity with North Macedonia, conveys condolences over victims ..

7 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Government accelerates digital strategy ..

Abu Dhabi Government accelerates digital strategy with landmark Microsoft, G42 p ..

7 hours ago
 PM, COAS, political parties’ heads except PTI at ..

PM, COAS, political parties’ heads except PTI attend NSC meeting on terrorism

8 hours ago
 OPPO Reno 13 Series – Now Available Nationwide!

OPPO Reno 13 Series – Now Available Nationwide!

8 hours ago
 First round of Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup kicks o ..

First round of Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup kicks off Thursday in Abu Dhabi

8 hours ago

More Stories From World