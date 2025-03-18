Germany Voices 'great Concern' After Israeli Strikes On Gaza
Muhammad Irfan Published March 18, 2025 | 11:30 PM
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) Germany's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Tuesday voiced "great concern" following the most intense Israeli airstrikes in Gaza since a fragile ceasefire took effect.
"The end of the ceasefire in Gaza due to heavy Israeli attacks is cause for great concern," Baerbock said in Berlin, adding that she was planning a trip to Lebanon on Wednesday.
"The images of burning tents in refugee camps are shocking. Fleeing children and internally displaced persons must never be used as leverage in negotiations."
Baerbock stressed that "international law includes the principle of proportionality even in self-defence".
"With the resumption of fighting, the fate of the remaining hostages but also the future of the people in Israel, Gaza and the entire middle East now again hangs on an extremely thin silk thread," she said.
