UrduPoint.com

Germany Vows Support For Ukraine 'as Long As It Takes' - Chancellor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 27, 2023 | 01:40 AM

Germany Vows Support for Ukraine 'as Long as It Takes' - Chancellor

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2023) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Friday that Germany, in alliance with the European Union, the Baltic states and its international partners, will continue to support Ukraine "as long as it takes."

"We are supporting Ukraine to the best of our ability in a humanitarian way, politically, financially and also with weapons. This solidarity is unbroken ... Together with our friends here in the Baltics and throughout the EU, and with our international partners, we continue to stand shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine. We will support Ukraine for as long as it takes," he told a briefing after a meeting with Baltic prime ministers in Tallinn.

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas told reporters that Tallinn would also continue to support Ukraine with arms, ammunition and military training assistance. She thanked Scholz for Germany's recent 2.7 billion euro ($2.97 billion) military aid package to Ukraine.

Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins, Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte and Kallas met with Scholz in the Estonian capital on Friday. The leaders had a working dinner together and held a press conference, the Estonian government said.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine German European Union Germany Tallinn Alliance Euro Government Best Billion

Recent Stories

National Human Rights Committee holds 15th meeting ..

National Human Rights Committee holds 15th meeting to review results of UPR

1 hour ago
 Water supply to remain affected for 3 days in most ..

Water supply to remain affected for 3 days in most parts of Hyderabad

2 hours ago
 Accused involved in tampering of stolen mobile pho ..

Accused involved in tampering of stolen mobile phones

2 hours ago
 UN rights chief issues call to protect, expand civ ..

UN rights chief issues call to protect, expand civic space

2 hours ago
 Maryam accuses Imran Khan of May 9 incidents maste ..

Maryam accuses Imran Khan of May 9 incidents mastermind

2 hours ago
 NA Speaker, Deputy condole death of senior journal ..

NA Speaker, Deputy condole death of senior journalist's sister

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.