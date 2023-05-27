Germany Vows Support for Ukraine 'as Long as It Takes' - Chancellor

(@FahadShabbir)

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2023) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Friday that Germany, in alliance with the European Union, the Baltic states and its international partners, will continue to support Ukraine "as long as it takes."

"We are supporting Ukraine to the best of our ability in a humanitarian way, politically, financially and also with weapons. This solidarity is unbroken ... Together with our friends here in the Baltics and throughout the EU, and with our international partners, we continue to stand shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine. We will support Ukraine for as long as it takes," he told a briefing after a meeting with Baltic prime ministers in Tallinn.

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas told reporters that Tallinn would also continue to support Ukraine with arms, ammunition and military training assistance. She thanked Scholz for Germany's recent 2.7 billion euro ($2.97 billion) military aid package to Ukraine.

Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins, Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte and Kallas met with Scholz in the Estonian capital on Friday. The leaders had a working dinner together and held a press conference, the Estonian government said.