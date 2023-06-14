Germany Vows to Hike Military Spending to Bolster Conventional Power - Strategy

Germany will spend 2% of its domestic output on military needs as it seeks to build one of Europe's most effective conventional armies in the coming years, according to the national security strategy published Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2023) Germany will spend 2% of its domestic output on military needs as it seeks to build one of Europe's most effective conventional armies in the coming years, according to the national security strategy published Wednesday.

"We will allocate two percent of our GDP, as an average over a multi-year period, to reaching NATO capability goals, initially in part via the newly created special fund for the Bundeswehr," the document read.

The German government said in its long-delayed "Integrated Security" paper that it will strengthen the Bundeswehr, the national armed forces, as a "cornerstone of conventional defense" in Europe.

"While meeting NATO's planning targets, the Federal Government will make the Bundeswehr one of the most effective conventional armed forces in Europe in the coming years, one that is able to respond and act rapidly at all times," the paper read.

Germany also plans to expand its military presence in NATO territories, streamline government-to-government sales of weapons, improve its standing as a logistical NATO hub in the heart of Europe and bolster air defense capabilities within the NATO framework.