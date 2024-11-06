Germany Vows To Work With Trump On 'prosperity And Freedom'
Faizan Hashmi Published November 06, 2024 | 03:10 PM
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Wednesday congratulated Donald Trump after he claimed victory in the US presidential election, vowing Berlin would work with him for "prosperity and freedom".
"I congratulate @realDonaldTrump on his election as US President," Scholz wrote on X, shortly after discussing the vote outcome with French President Emmanuel Macron.
"Germany and the USA have long been working together successfully to promote prosperity and freedom on both sides of the Atlantic. We will continue to do so for the benefit of our citizens," he wrote.
Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock also congratulated Trump and pledged Berlin stood ready to remain "a close and reliable ally" to Washington.
The minister, just back from a visit to war-torn Ukraine, added in comments to the media that "Europeans will now have to assume even more responsibility for security policy".
During Trump's last term in the White House, bilateral ties were badly strained as the Republican president berated the NATO ally on what he deemed insufficient defence spending and on trade issues.
Baerbock said that "Germany will be a close, reliable ally for the future American government, that is what we are offering."
"As in any good partnership, where there are undoubtedly political differences, an honest and, above all, intensive exchange is more important than ever."
She said that during her latest visit to Ukraine, as it fights against Russian forces, "I have felt more clearly than ever before how much depends on Europeans and Americans standing up together for freedom, international law and democracy".
The minister said that a just peace there "will only be possible with the Ukrainians, with the Europeans and with the USA".
"For me, for us, it is clear: We Europeans will now have to take on even more responsibility for security policy."
Baerbock added that "in these stormy geopolitical times, we need to work together, on both sides of the Atlantic, more than ever -- for our freedom, our prosperity and our way of life."
