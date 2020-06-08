UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany Waiting For Confirmation Of Planned US Troop Drawdown - Seibert

Faizan Hashmi 54 seconds ago Mon 08th June 2020 | 06:40 PM

Germany Waiting for Confirmation of Planned US Troop Drawdown - Seibert

Germany has not received an official confirmation of the planned US troop reduction in the country, a government spokesman said on Monday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2020) Germany has not received an official confirmation of the planned US troop reduction in the country, a government spokesman said on Monday.

US media reported last week that President Donald Trump had approved the withdrawal of some 9,500 troops from bases in Germany by September. The plan to cut US presence in the country by more than a quarter blindsided US allies in Europe.

"We are waiting for any official information on this from Washington. We will make a statement when we get it," Steffen Seibert said during a press briefing.

Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer refused to speculate on media reports about the drawdown, but said US troops were key to security cooperation.

"The fact is that the presence of US soldiers in Germany contributes to the NATO allies' common security and that of the US. It is the basis for our cooperation," she said at a briefing.

Foreign Office spokesman Christopher Burger told reporters that the German government wanted to maintain military cooperation with the United States and regarded NATO's military presence as essential.

Related Topics

NATO Europe Washington German Trump Germany United States September Media From Government

Recent Stories

161 stakeholders benefit from PCB’s welfare sche ..

29 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Observes World Ocean Day

39 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $36.83 a barrel F ..

41 minutes ago

Tunisia reports no new COVID-19 cases for 5th cons ..

41 minutes ago

'Delay first spray for as long as you can', expert ..

51 seconds ago

Senate offers Fateha for departed soul of former p ..

52 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.