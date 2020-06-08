Germany Waiting for Confirmation of Planned US Troop Drawdown - Seibert

Germany has not received an official confirmation of the planned US troop reduction in the country, a government spokesman said on Monday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2020) Germany has not received an official confirmation of the planned US troop reduction in the country, a government spokesman said on Monday.

US media reported last week that President Donald Trump had approved the withdrawal of some 9,500 troops from bases in Germany by September. The plan to cut US presence in the country by more than a quarter blindsided US allies in Europe.

"We are waiting for any official information on this from Washington. We will make a statement when we get it," Steffen Seibert said during a press briefing.

Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer refused to speculate on media reports about the drawdown, but said US troops were key to security cooperation.

"The fact is that the presence of US soldiers in Germany contributes to the NATO allies' common security and that of the US. It is the basis for our cooperation," she said at a briefing.

Foreign Office spokesman Christopher Burger told reporters that the German government wanted to maintain military cooperation with the United States and regarded NATO's military presence as essential.