Germany Waiting for Details of US Troop Drawdown - Spokesman

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) Germany is waiting for details of how the US Department of Defense plans to implement President Donald Trump's plan to cut the number of troops deployed to the country, a German government spokesman said Wednesday.

"We took note of the US president's statement.

The impact it will have on American troops stationed here in Germany will depend on how the president's proposal will be implemented... We are waiting for concrete information in this regard," Steffen Seibert told reporters.

President Trump confirmed media reports on Monday that he wanted to pull 9,500 soldiers from Germany to bring down the count to 25,000, after accusing the German government of being "delinquent" in its defense spending.