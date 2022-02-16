Germany Waiting for Signs of Russian Troop Pullback From Ukrainian Border

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) The German government would welcome a drawdown of Russian forces on the border with Ukraine but it is still waiting for proof, a cabinet spokesman said Wednesday.

"This would be a good sign but there is no hard evidence of that.

So, we ask Russia to follow its words with actions," Steffen Hebestreit said during a daily press briefing.

Germany urges Russia and Belarus to deescalate tensions in Eastern Europe by having Russian personnel return to their bases after the allied military drills end, Hebestreit added.

The Russian military announced a pullback on Tuesday, saying it was moving some of the troops and hardware back to their positions following exercises in southern and western military districts.