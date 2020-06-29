Germany Waiting for US Move on Nord Stream 2 Sanctions - Government Spokesman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Germany is waiting to see how new US sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline will play out before it makes its move, a government spokesman said Monday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2020) Germany is waiting to see how new US sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline will play out before it makes its move, a government spokesman said Monday.

"Our position on these sanctions is known and unaltered. As for the rest, we are waiting for Congress' decision," Steffen Seibert told reporters in Berlin.

A bipartisan proposal to expand US sanctions on the Russia-built Baltic Sea pipeline was introduced in Congress in early June. It aims to expand penalties to more companies involved in the construction.

German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier has criticized US restrictions on European gas infrastructure as extraterritorial and in conflict with international laws. news agency Bloomberg cited German government sources as saying last week that Berlin was weighing measures to counter US meddling.