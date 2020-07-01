Germany Wants Closer Interaction With Russia During EU Council Presidency - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2020) Germany, during its presidency of the EU Council, will seek closer cooperation with Russia, German Ambassador to Moscow Geza Andreas von Geyr said.

Germany assumes the presidency of the Council of the European Union on July 1.

"I do hope that we will also find answers to different issues together with Russia. After all, these issues, bypassing any borders, concern all of us today - they will not lose their relevance tomorrow," von Geyr said in a video address.

"Therefore, we, I am convinced, in the long term will again be seeking closer cooperation," he said.