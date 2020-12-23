Germany Wants Constructive Dialogue With Russia - Maas

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2020) Germany still needs a constructive dialogue with Russia to sort out issues related to Ukraine and Iran, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said.

"It remains in our interest to talk constructively with Russia, especially on such topics as the conflict in eastern Ukraine and the nuclear agreement with Iran," the diplomat told dpa.

Maas added he believed Russia was also interested in engaging with Germany.

The already tense ties between Germany and Russia escalated this year after Berlin accused the Russian government of poisoning its critic, Alexei Navalny, who was airlifted to a German clinic in August.

Russia summoned German, French and Swedish diplomats earlier this week to tell them about travel bans it had imposed on EU officials in a tit-for-tat move. The 27-nation bloc and the UK slapped Russia with sanctions in October.