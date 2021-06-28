Germany Wants to Ban Entry to EU for UK Travelers Over Coronavirus Delta Strain - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2021) German Chancellor Angela Merkel will discuss on Monday with other European leaders an initiative to ban UK travelers from entering the EU over the spread of the coronavirus delta strain in the United Kingdom, media reported.

According to The Times newspaper, Merkel wants to declare the United Kingdom a "country of concern" and ban the entry for all UK travelers, even those vaccinated against COVID-19.

The German initiative may reportedly face resistance from Greece, Spain, Cyprus, Malta and Portugal.

The newspaper added that next Friday, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson would meet Merkel and try to persuade her of revising plans on the entry ban.

The Delta strain of COVID-19 was first identified in India in October 2020 and is believed the fastest, highly contagious coronavirus variant. The strain has since been detected in many other countries.