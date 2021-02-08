(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2021) Germany has not approved Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus unilaterally in order to not give people thoughts that corners had been cut, a government spokesman said Monday.

Hungary gave an emergency authorization to Sputnik V on Sunday after criticizing the European Commission, which negotiates vaccine deliveries for the entire bloc, for its slow procurement process.

"The Federal government and EU partners said that public trust in the vaccine was of particular importance. People need to have trust without worrying that corners were cut and the vaccine's safety was compromised," Steffen Seibert said.

Russia filed for registration of the two-shot vaccine in the European Union in January. Chancellor Angela Merkel said last week that Sputnik V performed well during trials and that she was ready to consider using the drug in Germany.