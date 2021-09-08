UrduPoint.com

Germany Wants To Coordinate With US Its Steps Related To New Authorities In Kabul - Maas

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 08th September 2021 | 01:20 PM

Germany Wants to Coordinate With US Its Steps Related to New Authorities in Kabul - Maas

Germany wants to coordinate its steps regarding thew new authorities in Kabul with the United States, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Wednesday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2021) Germany wants to coordinate its steps regarding thew new authorities in Kabul with the United States, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Wednesday.

"Lately, we have had closer contacts on Afghanistan with the United States than with any other partners.

I am grateful for our mutual support during the evacuation of our citizens and local personnel. In the next phase, we want to continue acting together in a coordinated manner, especially with regards to treatment of the mew authorities in Kabul," Maas told reporters ahead of his meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

