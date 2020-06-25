UrduPoint.com
Germany Wants To Discuss Replacement Of US Contribution To WHO With WHO, US

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 07:25 PM

Germany Wants to Discuss Replacement of US Contribution to WHO With WHO, US

Germany would like to discuss the potential need to replace US contribution to the World Health Organization (WHO) with other member states, the organization itself and the US, German Health Minister Jens Spahn said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2020) Germany would like to discuss the potential need to replace US contribution to the World Health Organization (WHO) with other member states, the organization itself and the US, German Health Minister Jens Spahn said Thursday.

Germany will be sending more than 500 million Euros ($560 million) to WHO this year, most of which will go to the strategic preparedness response plan for the COVID-19, Spahn said.

"So that is first of all where we want to do more and where we want to increase our funding. But of course, we have to discuss within WHO and with the other member states and with the US how we actually will work and deal with possible changes. So far, it's not sure what's about to happen to the funding there," Spahn said.

The United States has been a "very big and very much appreciated contributor to the WHO," the German health minister added.

"They have shaped many of the programs, by the way many programs in Europe too and then the Euro[pean] region of WHO ... So actually we still want to be in touch with them and discussing with them how we can go on together within the WHO," the minister told reporters.

French Health Minister Olivier Veran said that the French contribution to the WHO was not meant to replace the US one.

"The French contribution is there to remind WHO that it can count on the friendship of the EU and the French-German alliance," Veran said.

The United States said in April it was suspending its funding to WHO over the organization's handling of the coronavirus pandemic. The US then said in May it would terminate the funding altogether if WHO did not commit to major changes.

