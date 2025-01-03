Open Menu

Germany Wants To Help Syria Become 'functioning State'

Umer Jamshaid Published January 03, 2025 | 02:10 PM

Germany wants to help Syria become 'functioning state'

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) Germany wants to help Syria return to being "a functioning state with full control over its territory", its foreign minister said Friday ahead of a trip to Damascus.

Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock will join her French counterpart Jean-Noel Barrot in Damascus on Friday for talks on behalf of the European Union with Ahmed al-Sharaa, who led Islamist rebels in ousting Syria's longtime ruler Bashar al-Assad in early December.

Despite "scepticism" about Sharaa's Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) forces, "we must not miss the opportunity to support the Syrian people at this important crossroads", Baerbock said as she travelled to join Barrot in Syria.

She said the visit was a "clear signal" to Damascus of the possibility for a new relationship between Syria and Germany, and Europe more broadly.

She also asked the new regime to avoid "acts of vengeance against groups within the population", to avoid a long delay before elections, and to avert attempts to Islamise the judicial and education systems.

"This must be our common objective," she added.

Related Topics

Syria Education Europe European Union Damascus Visit Germany December

Recent Stories

AIM Global Manufacturing Awards opens nominations

AIM Global Manufacturing Awards opens nominations

15 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Iran navies conduct Passage Exercise

Pakistan, Iran navies conduct Passage Exercise

42 minutes ago
 FBMA International Show Jumping Cup begins in Abu ..

FBMA International Show Jumping Cup begins in Abu Dhabi

45 minutes ago
 South Africa opt to bat first against Pakistan in ..

South Africa opt to bat first against Pakistan in second Test match today

47 minutes ago
 AD Ports Group closes 2024 with strong growth

AD Ports Group closes 2024 with strong growth

60 minutes ago
 Pakistan replace Naseem Shah with Mir Hamza in 2nd ..

Pakistan replace Naseem Shah with Mir Hamza in 2nd Test match against South Afri ..

1 hour ago
Karachi ranks as most polluted city in world with ..

Karachi ranks as most polluted city in world with AQI 270 points

2 hours ago
 UN experts call for end to Israeli violations of G ..

UN experts call for end to Israeli violations of Gaza's health sector

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 January 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 January 2025

5 hours ago
 Qatar strongly condemns shooting incident in Monte ..

Qatar strongly condemns shooting incident in Montenegro

12 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Uzbekistan's Foreign Minister ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Uzbekistan's Foreign Minister discuss enhancing bilateral re ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From World