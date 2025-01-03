Germany Wants To Help Syria Become 'functioning State'
Umer Jamshaid Published January 03, 2025 | 02:10 PM
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) Germany wants to help Syria return to being "a functioning state with full control over its territory", its foreign minister said Friday ahead of a trip to Damascus.
Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock will join her French counterpart Jean-Noel Barrot in Damascus on Friday for talks on behalf of the European Union with Ahmed al-Sharaa, who led Islamist rebels in ousting Syria's longtime ruler Bashar al-Assad in early December.
Despite "scepticism" about Sharaa's Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) forces, "we must not miss the opportunity to support the Syrian people at this important crossroads", Baerbock said as she travelled to join Barrot in Syria.
She said the visit was a "clear signal" to Damascus of the possibility for a new relationship between Syria and Germany, and Europe more broadly.
She also asked the new regime to avoid "acts of vengeance against groups within the population", to avoid a long delay before elections, and to avert attempts to Islamise the judicial and education systems.
"This must be our common objective," she added.
