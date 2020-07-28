Germany Wants to Keep Close Defense Ties With UK After Brexit - State Secretary

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2020) Germany favors continued close cooperation with the United Kingdom and further UK participation in European defense initiatives even after its exit from the European Union, German Parliamentary State Secretary Thomas Silberhorn told a meeting at the Atlantic Council.

"We need to keep the Brits on board," Silberhorn told the meeting on Monday.

Silberhorn said he also favored the United Kingdom's continued financial support for the common European Defense Fund.

"I would be open also for contributions from the United Kingdom for the common European Defense Fund and budget. Why not? They are a nuclear power. They are a global player," he said.

Silberhorn noted that the United Kingdom remained a nuclear-armed power with a global reach and presence.

Despite US President Donald Trump's announcement of further US troop cuts, the US military deployment remained welcome in Germany, Silberhorn added.