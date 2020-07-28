UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany Wants To Keep Close Defense Ties With UK After Brexit - State Secretary

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 28th July 2020 | 03:00 AM

Germany Wants to Keep Close Defense Ties With UK After Brexit - State Secretary

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2020) Germany favors continued close cooperation with the United Kingdom and further UK participation in European defense initiatives even after its exit from the European Union, German Parliamentary State Secretary Thomas Silberhorn told a meeting at the Atlantic Council.

"We need to keep the Brits on board," Silberhorn told the meeting on Monday.

Silberhorn said he also favored the United Kingdom's continued financial support for the common European Defense Fund.

"I would be open also for contributions from the United Kingdom for the common European Defense Fund and budget. Why not? They are a nuclear power. They are a global player," he said.

Silberhorn noted that the United Kingdom remained a nuclear-armed power with a global reach and presence.

Despite US President Donald Trump's announcement of further US troop cuts, the US military deployment remained welcome in Germany, Silberhorn added.

Related Topics

Budget Nuclear German European Union Trump Germany Brits United Kingdom From

Recent Stories

It is the duty of every citizen and resident to ob ..

2 hours ago

Putin, Erdogan Discussed Situation in Transcaucasi ..

3 hours ago

Putin, Erdogan Discussed Azerbaijani-Armenian Tens ..

3 hours ago

Despite challenges, economy witnesses improvements ..

3 hours ago

Banksy to donate sale of artwork to Palestinian ho ..

3 hours ago

Noura Al Kaabi chairs ‘Innovation Industries: Lo ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.