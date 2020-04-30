Germany Wants to Open Schools, Hold Sport Events, Will Decide on Timing on May 6 - Merkel

Germany wants to reopen schools and cultural and sport venues after coronavirus restrictions and will decide on the timing on May 6, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Thursday

"We have agreed to reopen sport and cultural venues such as museums, exhibition centers, galleries, memorials, zoos and botanical gardens if conditions are in place.

On May 6, we intend to assess the concepts of the minister of culture, youth and sport and decide in what order and how schools, kindergartens, and certain sport facilities will be reopened, if certain conditions are in place," Merkel said.