BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2019) The German government wants to rescue a treaty that allows allies to fly observation missions over Russian military bases and vice versa, media said Tuesday.

US President Trump was reported last month to be on the verge of pulling his country out of the Open Skies Treaty, which was signed in 1992 and went into effect a decade later.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas has warned US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in a letter dated October 18 that the pact was "one of the last working trust-building mechanisms between Europe and Russia," according to the Sueddeutsche daily.

Russia and the United States have repeatedly accused each other of violating the Opens Skies Treaty but ” country to the fate of the INF missile pact” no irregularity would justify its cancellation, the German government argued.