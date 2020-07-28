UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany Warns Against Travel To Parts Of Spain: Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 46 seconds ago Tue 28th July 2020 | 02:44 PM

Germany warns against travel to parts of Spain: ministry

Germany on Tuesday warned against travel to parts of Spain, including popular tourist destination Catalonia, as coronavirus infection numbers rise again over the holiday season

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :Germany on Tuesday warned against travel to parts of Spain, including popular tourist destination Catalonia, as coronavirus infection numbers rise again over the holiday season.

"Non essential, tourist travel to the autonomous communities of Aragon, Catalonia and Navarra are currently discouraged due to renewed high levels of infections and local lockdowns," said the German Foreign Ministry in an updated travel advisory.

Related Topics

German Germany Spain Coronavirus

Recent Stories

‘Violation of animals’ rights increases in Pak ..

32 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Peru on Nati ..

45 minutes ago

Rise in German virus numbers of 'great concern': h ..

47 seconds ago

Int'l community urged to pressurize India for stop ..

49 seconds ago

UK Government Announces $2.6Bln Scheme to Encourag ..

50 seconds ago

Macron Pledges to Increase Allowance for Police Of ..

53 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.