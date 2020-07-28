Germany warns against travel to parts of Spain: ministry

Germany on Tuesday warned against travel to parts of Spain, including popular tourist destination Catalonia, as coronavirus infection numbers rise again over the holiday season

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 )

"Non essential, tourist travel to the autonomous communities of Aragon, Catalonia and Navarra are currently discouraged due to renewed high levels of infections and local lockdowns," said the German Foreign Ministry in an updated travel advisory.