Germany Warns Citizens Against Traveling to UK Over New Coronavirus Strain

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2020) The German Foreign Office on Tuesday warned its citizens against traveling to the United Kingdom, where the new strain of the coronavirus was discovered.

"Due to the large number of people infected, we are currently issuing a warning to avoid of unnecessary tourist trips to the entire United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, to the Channel Island of Jersey and to the overseas territories of Bermuda and Gibraltar," the ministry said in a statement.

The statement stressed that citizens conducting tourist trips to the UK, even its overseas territories, will be subject to entry restrictions.

Germany previously extended the ban on flights from the UK and South Africa until January 6 due to the discovery of the new coronavirus strain.

Elsewhere, Lothar Wieler, who heads Germany's preeminent institution combating COVID-19, the Robert Koch Institute, urged citizens to minimize contacts over the holiday season so as not to exacerbate the current wave of COVID-19 transmissions.

"We urge you to celebrate the New Year holidays in the narrowest family circle. Please keep your contacts to a minimum, do not go anywhere, meet with a very narrow circle of people, with the same persons. Meet whenever possible on the street," Wieler said at a press conference in Berlin on Tuesday.

"We have some tough weeks ahead of us. We should not make them any harder," he went on to say.

Germany was hailed for its coronavirus response at the foothills of the first wave but has since joined the ranks of its western European neighbors in counting over 1.5 million cases. German Chancellor Angela Merkel issued a nationwide lockdown over the holiday season, as health authorities began posting nearly 30,000 new cases daily.