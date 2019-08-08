Germany Warns New Israeli Homes in West Bank Undermine Peace Process

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2019) The German Foreign Ministry on Wednesday cautioned Israel against actions that could throw a negotiated peace solution for its conflict with Palestinians off the track, following the decision to build new homes in the West Bank.

An Israeli planning committee approved this week 2,304 housing units for Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank. The cabinet said a total of 6,000 homes would be built. It also made a rare decision to allow the construction of 715 homes for Palestinians.

"The federal government reiterates that it rejects all unilateral steps that threaten the two-state solution," a spokesperson for the German ministry said, adding it had noted the decision on Palestinian homes.

The spokesperson stressed, however, that permits for Palestinians should be granted after consultations with Palestinian authorities and criticized the apparent link between new Palestinian homes and the expansion of Israeli settlements, considered illegal by the United Nations.