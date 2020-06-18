Germany warns Russia of possible sanctions over Georgian murder

(@FahadShabbir)

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :The German government on Thursday threatened Moscow with possible sanctions after prosecutors accused Russia of ordering the murder of a Georgian man in Berlin last year.

"The government reserves the right to take further steps", a spokesman for the government said in a statement, adding that it took the case "very seriously".

Berlin already expelled two Russian diplomats over the murder last year, prompting Moscow to kick out two Germans in exchange.