UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany Welcomes 'clear Language' From US On Russia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 09:50 PM

Germany welcomes 'clear language' from US on Russia

Germany welcomes "clear language" from the United States on Russia, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Thursday, after President Joe Biden branded his Russian counterpart a "killer"

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :Germany welcomes "clear language" from the United States on Russia, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Thursday, after President Joe Biden branded his Russian counterpart a "killer".

"Since the Biden administration took office, the conversations that we have had with different representatives have made clear that there will be clear language in Washington on Russia. And Joe Biden has in particular proven this," said Maas.

"In this respect we assume that the policy from Washington will be very outspoken on the things on which we have different opinions," Maas said, adding that he still hoped for dialogue and agreement on "major global challenges".

In an interview with ABC news on Wednesday, Biden said Russian President Vladimir Putin would "pay a price" for trying to undermine his candidacy in the US election in 2020.

Asked if he thought Putin was "a killer", Biden replied: "I do."His comments stood in stark contrast with his predecessor, Donald Trump, who was often accused of going soft on Putin.

Related Topics

Election Russia Washington Trump Germany Vladimir Putin Price United States 2020 From Agreement

Recent Stories

Lebanon PM-designate says new cabinet needed to st ..

1 minute ago

DC reviews arrangements for celebrations of Pakist ..

1 minute ago

Biden, Harris to Visit Atlanta Friday Following Sp ..

1 minute ago

Netherlands' Mark Rutte Lives Up to 'Teflon Mark' ..

1 minute ago

Jamaat-e-Islami for observing Youme-e-Istighfar on ..

15 minutes ago

US House to Vote on Legislation Giving Legal Statu ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.