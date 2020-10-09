UrduPoint.com
Germany Welcomes Mali's Efforts To End Political Crisis - Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 12:10 AM

Germany Welcomes Mali's Efforts to End Political Crisis - Foreign Ministry

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2020) Germany welcomes Mali's recent moves to end the political crisis, including the release of former government officials, and calls for holding a new election in the next 18 months, the Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

"The recent steps in Mali to end the political crisis are encouraging ” the former prime minister [Boubou Cisse] and other members of the government have been released. After the transitional president [Ex-Defense Minister Ba N'Daou] and the new interim government came to power, the Economic Community of West African States ECOWAS lifted sanctions against Mali following intense negotiations," the ministry said.

Germany praised ECOWAS's role in negotiations with the Malian junta and called for "restoring democratic institutions and preparing new elections within 18 months.

"

The ministry added that Germany is ready to assist Mali during the transitional period to combat corruption and adopt reforms.

In mid-August, a group of Malian soldiers initiated a rebellion at a military base near the capital city of Bamako. They detained then-President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and several other high-ranking governmental officials. After Keita and his government had resigned, the mutineers established the National Committee for the Salvation of the People as the ruling body and launched consultations with the country's political figures and representatives of the civil society to create a road map for democratic rule in Mali.

