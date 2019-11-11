Germany Welcomes Morales' Resignation, Hopes for Peace in Bolivia - Government Spokesman

The German government welcomes the resignation of President Evo Morales as a positive development in terms of organizing a fresh election and hopes that the nation's political crisis will be resolved peacefully, government spokesman Steffen Seibert said on Monday

"Bolivia is going through a tough crisis. We are not satisfied with the situation. On the contrary, we are following it with concern. This crisis emerged due to circumstances that happened during the elections. We took note that the Organization of American States [OAS] has reported numerous complaints and anomalies," Seibert said at a briefing.

He also mentioned that the OAS had recommended holding a new election in Bolivia.

"The resignation of the president opened the path toward [a new election].

We welcome this as an important step toward a peaceful resolution of the situation. All parties involved should stand by the goal of reaching a peaceful resolution, and the confidence in Bolivian political institutions will be restored," Seibert said.

On October 20, Morales won the first round of the presidential election. His main rival, Carlos Mesa, did not recognize the results, which sparked violent protests across Bolivia.

The armed forces of Bolivia called on Morales on Sunday to leave office to ensure the nation's safety and stability, which the head of state did soon after. The country's entire leadership also resigned, and power was assumed by the opposition vice-speaker of the Senate. Venezuela, Cuba and Mexico have labeled these events as a coup.