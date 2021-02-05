UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany Welcomes Pause In US Troop Pullout

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 05th February 2021 | 07:00 PM

Germany Welcomes Pause in US Troop Pullout

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2021) Germany welcomes the US decision to pause the troop pullout ordered last year by then-President Donald Trump, a government spokesman said on Friday.

US President Joe Biden said on Thursday that the withdrawal would be halted until the Pentagon reviewed the US global force posture in consultation with the country's partners.

"The German government welcomes this announcement... The US military presence in Germany serves the European and Transatlantic security. It is in our mutual interest," Steffen Seibert told reporters.

Trump ordered 12,000 US personnel to be withdrawn from Germany after accusing it of failing to meet the defense spending targets set by NATO. The withdrawal never began.

Related Topics

NATO Pentagon German Trump Germany From Government

Recent Stories

Pandemic reduced inflation in dozens of countries ..

32 minutes ago

36 minutes ago

Armeena Khan expresses solidarity with Kashmiri pe ..

1 hour ago

Saudi Airline offers “special prayer area” for ..

1 hour ago

'Imran Khan is demanding money to step down,' says ..

2 hours ago

UAE ranks first regionally and fourth globally in ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.