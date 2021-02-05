Germany Welcomes Pause in US Troop Pullout

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2021) Germany welcomes the US decision to pause the troop pullout ordered last year by then-President Donald Trump, a government spokesman said on Friday.

US President Joe Biden said on Thursday that the withdrawal would be halted until the Pentagon reviewed the US global force posture in consultation with the country's partners.

"The German government welcomes this announcement... The US military presence in Germany serves the European and Transatlantic security. It is in our mutual interest," Steffen Seibert told reporters.

Trump ordered 12,000 US personnel to be withdrawn from Germany after accusing it of failing to meet the defense spending targets set by NATO. The withdrawal never began.