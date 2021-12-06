(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A German government spokesperson said on Monday that Berlin welcomed "in principle" a planned video call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden to explore urgent topics

"We welcome in principle a direct exchange at a time when critical topics are raised and critical questions need to be asked," Steffen Seibert told a regular press conference.

The two leaders will speak via video-conferencing on Tuesday. Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday that they were expected to hold marathon talks on Ukraine tensions and the growing NATO presence near the Russian borders.