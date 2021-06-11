UrduPoint.com
Germany Welcomes Stoltenberg's Initiative To Resume Dialogue With Russia - Gov't

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 05:40 PM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2021) Germany welcomes the initiative by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg to resume dialogue with Russia, Ulrike Demmer, the German deputy government spokesperson, said on Friday.

"The Federal Government welcomes the initiative by Secretary General Stoltenberg on the NATO-Russia Council meeting soon.

This offer was made a long time ago but Kremlin has not accepted it yet," Demmer said.

On Monday, Stoltenberg said that the alliance waits for Moscow's decision on its offer to convene the council, mentioning that NATO was interested in dialogue with Russia. According to Alexander Grushko, a Russian deputy foreign minister, Moscow does not avoid dialogue with NATO, saying the alliance does not accept Russia's offers on de-escalation and refuses to resume military contacts.

