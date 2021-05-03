UrduPoint.com
Germany Welcomes UK Plan To Counter Disinformation As Part Of G7 - Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH 27 seconds ago Mon 03rd May 2021 | 10:18 PM

Germany welcomes the UK foreign secretary's proposal to build a rapid-response mechanism to counter disinformation as part of the Group of Seven, a foreign ministry spokeswoman said on Monday amid reports of a planned coordinated effort to fight Russia's "propaganda."

Dominic Raab is reportedly planning to present his ideas at a meeting of G7 foreign ministers in London on Monday.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas is attending.

"We're talking about enhanced cooperation between G7 countries on how to tackle international disinformation ... We very much welcome this initiative," Maria Adebahr told reporters.

The Sunday Times reported that Raab would share with his G7 counterparts a study funded by the UK Foreign Office, which allegedly shows that Russian "trolls" use Western media to promote pro-Russian views.

