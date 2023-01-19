UrduPoint.com

Germany Will Continue To Provide Kiev With Military Supplies - Defense Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published January 19, 2023 | 02:30 PM

Germany Will Continue to Provide Kiev With Military Supplies - Defense Minister

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2023) Germany is not a party to the Ukraine conflict, but will continue to provide military supplies to Kiev, newly appointed German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said on Thursday.

"We are also talking about continuing to support Ukraine.

That's right ” with material (military supplies) from the Bundeswehr," Pistorius said as aired by the Welt broadcaster.

The minister added that even though Germany is not a party to the Ukrainian conflict it is still affected by the war.

Related Topics

Ukraine German Germany Kiev From

Recent Stories

Pakistan calls upon Iran to ensure investigation i ..

Pakistan calls upon Iran to ensure investigation into cross border terrorist att ..

29 minutes ago
 NDMA Held an Interactive Session with Humanitarian ..

NDMA Held an Interactive Session with Humanitarian Partners

1 hour ago
 OIC Secretary-General Addresses the 3rd Edition of ..

OIC Secretary-General Addresses the 3rd Edition of the African Conference for th ..

1 hour ago
 TECNOâ€™s Camon 19 Pro blows the competition out o ..

TECNOâ€™s Camon 19 Pro blows the competition out of the water with its features!

1 hour ago
 UAE one of leading countries globally in combattin ..

UAE one of leading countries globally in combatting terrorism

2 hours ago
 BEEAH Recycling to launch UAEâ€™s first EV battery ..

BEEAH Recycling to launch UAEâ€™s first EV battery recycling facility

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.