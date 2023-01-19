Germany Will Continue to Provide Kiev With Military Supplies - Defense Minister

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2023) Germany is not a party to the Ukraine conflict, but will continue to provide military supplies to Kiev, newly appointed German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said on Thursday.

"We are also talking about continuing to support Ukraine.

That's right ” with material (military supplies) from the Bundeswehr," Pistorius said as aired by the Welt broadcaster.

The minister added that even though Germany is not a party to the Ukrainian conflict it is still affected by the war.