Germany Will Coordinate Deliveries of Leopard 2 Tanks to Ukraine - Chancellor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Germany will coordinate the deliveries of Leopard 2 tanks among other countries that decide to supply Ukraine with such armaments, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2023) Germany will coordinate the deliveries of Leopard 2 tanks among other countries that decide to supply Ukraine with such armaments, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit announced Berlin had decided to send 14 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.

Germany's European partners, in turn, will also hand over Leopard 2 tanks to Kiev, the official added.

"There are many countries that would also like to supply (tanks) along with us. We will coordinate this and include them in the process so that it becomes possible step by step," Scholz told lawmakers.

The chancellor also mentioned that along with the supply of tanks, Germany will also begin a training program for Ukrainian tank crews.