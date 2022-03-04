UrduPoint.com

Germany Will Not Become Part Of Military Clashes In Ukraine - Chancellor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 04, 2022 | 05:30 PM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2022) Germany is not a party to the military confrontation in Ukraine and will not become one, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Friday.

"We are not, and will not be, part of the military clash that is taking place there. It is clear to us that NATO and its member states will not take part," Scholz said as aired by the German broadcaster Phoenix.

