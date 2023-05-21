UrduPoint.com

Germany Will Not Participate In F-16 Supplies To Ukraine - Chancellor

Sumaira FH Published May 21, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Germany Will Not Participate in F-16 Supplies to Ukraine - Chancellor

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2023) Germany's participation in the possible international supply of F16 fighter jets to Ukraine is out of the question, as Berlin does not have those aircraft in the first place, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Sunday.

"First of all, everyone knows that we do not have such jets," Scholz told German broadcasters RTL and ntv on the sidelines of G7 summit in Japan's Hiroshima, adding that Germany will continue supporting Ukraine in other ways, including by sending financial and humanitarian aid and weapons.

Scholz also said that the training programs announced by the US and some European countries for Ukrainian pilots to fly F16s would send an "important message" to Russia.

