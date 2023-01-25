UrduPoint.com

Germany Will Not Send Combat Aircraft, Soldiers To Ukraine - Chancellor

Sumaira FH Published January 25, 2023 | 07:40 PM

Germany will never supply combat aircraft and send soldiers to Ukraine, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday.

"We are not talking about (supplies of) combat aircraft, I clarified it quite early, and I am doing it here, now," Scholz said, answering a question from one of the lawmakers who expressed such concerns.

Scholz noted that "nothing has changed in this position and nothing will change in the future."

"In no case will we send ground forces either. I have already said that there will be no direct participation of NATO soldiers in the war in Ukraine. This will happen neither now nor in the future. Everyone can rely on this," Scholz added.

