Germany Will Offer To Patrol Poland's Airspace By Bundeswehr Forces - German Cabinet

Faizan Hashmi Published November 16, 2022 | 04:20 PM

Germany Will Offer to Patrol Poland's Airspace by Bundeswehr Forces - German Cabinet

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) Berlin will soon offer to patrol Poland's airspace by the Bundeswehr forces, Federal Government Deputy Spokesman Wolfgang Buchner said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, a missile reportedly fell in Poland's region bordering Ukraine, killing two people. The Polish Foreign Ministry alleged that it was a Russian-made missile. US President Joe Biden after an emergency meeting with the leaders of NATO countries, including the German chancellor, at the G20 Summit told reporters that the missile was unlikely to have been fired from Russia.

"As an urgent response to the events in Poland, we will offer Poland to strengthen air patrols by German Eurofighter. This can be done tomorrow, if Poland so wishes. Fighters will not have to be relocated for this, patrols can be conducted from German air bases," Buchner said.

Berlin is already in contact with Warsaw, and German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht will contact and discuss the German initiative with her Polish counterpart later in the day, according to the spokesperson.

