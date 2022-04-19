Germany Will Promptly Pay for Weapons to Ukraine Once List Agreed - Scholz

Germany and Ukraine are jointly discussing a list of weapons that can be sent to Kiev, the supplies will be immediately paid for by Berlin, once the list of weapons is agreed, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said

"We are now studying the industrial list (of weapons produced by the German defense industry).

We have received feedback from the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense. Now we are considering which of the supplies under study will be specifically required, when the negotiations are over, when the deliveries are made, then we will pay for it. Then there will be no more waiting (for export approvals)," Scholz said after a phone conversation with US President Joe Biden and G7 and EU leaders.