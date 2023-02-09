Germany Will Provide Military Support to Ukraine As Long As Necessary - Scholz

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2023) Germany will provide military support to Ukraine as long as necessary, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said at a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Paris.

"We support Ukraine, we have provided financial, humanitarian and military support to it, with the help of heavy artillery, air defense and, recently, supply of tanks. We will keep doing this as long as it takes," Scholz said during a joint statement for the press, broadcast on the Élysée Palace's Twitter page.

In turn, Zelenskyy asked Macron and Scholz to provide Ukraine with aircraft and heavy weaponry as soon as possible.

The leaders will continue the talks during a closed-door dinner.

The meeting at the Elysee Palace is held ahead of the EU summit in Brussels on Thursday.

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022 in response to calls by the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics for protection from Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, aims to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine, and to completely liberate Donbas.

Western nations have imposed numerous sanctions on Russia and have been supplying weapons to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said any cargo that contains weaponry for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia.