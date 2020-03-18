Germany Working to Repatriate 7,400 Tourists Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

The German Foreign Ministry is working to bring back at least 7,400 tourists from Egypt, Morocco and the Dominican Republic, the spokeswoman said, adding it was estimating how many Germans were still stranded abroad amid the coronavirus outbreak

"We hope to fly 4,000 people back from Egypt tonight, 1,500 are expected to be airlifted from the Dominican Republic and 1,900 from Morocco.

These are hotspots that we have data on. Estimates for other places are being made," Maria Adebahr told reporters.

She added that vacant seats on German planes would be given to other EU nationals in a show of European solidarity.

Germany has more than 8,000 confirmed cases of infection with the new coronavirus and 12 people have died from COVID-19 related complications. It has closed the borders to foreigners in an effort to limit the spread of the virus.