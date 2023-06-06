Germany Working With Ukraine, G7 to Clear Up Kakhovka Dam Incident - Foreign Minister

Germany and other G7 countries are working with Ukraine and the International Atomic Energy Agency to establish the circumstances that led to the breaching of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant dam, which was damaged by shelling earlier in the day, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2023) Germany and other G7 countries are working with Ukraine and the International Atomic Energy Agency to establish the circumstances that led to the breaching of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant dam, which was damaged by shelling earlier in the day, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Tuesday.

"We are working diligently to establish an accurate picture of what had happened and are in close coordination with our partners in the G7 and my Ukrainian colleague Dmytro Kuleba, as well as the the International Atomic Energy Agency," Baerbock wrote on Twitter.

Germany's top diplomat slammed the fact that the dam, located near a nuclear power plant, was being used as a "weapon of war." She pinned the blame on Russia without providing any supporting evidence.

The upper part of the Kakhovka power plant on the Dnipro River was damaged by shelling overnight from Monday to Tuesday.

The shelling did not destroy the plant's dam but caused an uncontrollable outflow of water to towns downstream. Moscow and Kiev have blamed each other for the shelling. Authorities in some of the affected areas have started evacuating the population.

The Nova Kakhovka dam is the sixth and last stage of the cascade of Dnipro hydroelectric power plants located 5 kilometers (3.1 miles) from the city of Nova Kakhovka in the Kherson Region, which became part of Russia through a referendum in September 2022.

Nova Kakhovka mayor Vladimir Leontyev said three settlements have been completely flooded in the Kherson Region. Russia's Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case on charges of terrorism.