UrduPoint.com

Germany Working With Ukraine, G7 To Clear Up Kakhovka Dam Incident - Foreign Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published June 06, 2023 | 09:38 PM

Germany Working With Ukraine, G7 to Clear Up Kakhovka Dam Incident - Foreign Minister

Germany and other G7 countries are working with Ukraine and the International Atomic Energy Agency to establish the circumstances that led to the breaching of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant dam, which was damaged by shelling earlier in the day, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2023) Germany and other G7 countries are working with Ukraine and the International Atomic Energy Agency to establish the circumstances that led to the breaching of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant dam, which was damaged by shelling earlier in the day, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Tuesday.

"We are working diligently to establish an accurate picture of what had happened and are in close coordination with our partners in the G7 and my Ukrainian colleague Dmytro Kuleba, as well as the the International Atomic Energy Agency," Baerbock wrote on Twitter.

Germany's top diplomat slammed the fact that the dam, located near a nuclear power plant, was being used as a "weapon of war." She pinned the blame on Russia without providing any supporting evidence.

The upper part of the Kakhovka power plant on the Dnipro River was damaged by shelling overnight from Monday to Tuesday.

The shelling did not destroy the plant's dam but caused an uncontrollable outflow of water to towns downstream. Moscow and Kiev have blamed each other for the shelling. Authorities in some of the affected areas have started evacuating the population.

The Nova Kakhovka dam is the sixth and last stage of the cascade of Dnipro hydroelectric power plants located 5 kilometers (3.1 miles) from the city of Nova Kakhovka in the Kherson Region, which became part of Russia through a referendum in September 2022.

Nova Kakhovka mayor Vladimir Leontyev said three settlements have been completely flooded in the Kherson Region. Russia's Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case on charges of terrorism.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Water Russia Twitter Nuclear German Dam Germany Vladimir Putin Kherson Kiev September Criminals From Top Weapon

Recent Stories

Russian Budget Executed With $42 Bln Deficit in Ja ..

Russian Budget Executed With $42 Bln Deficit in January-May - Finance Ministry's ..

2 seconds ago
 Ukraine nuke plant safety at stake after dam damag ..

Ukraine nuke plant safety at stake after dam damage

4 seconds ago
 US Has Not Given Up on Fully Denuclearizing North ..

US Has Not Given Up on Fully Denuclearizing North Korea - Arms Control Official

6 seconds ago
 Oil, Gas Revenues of Russian Budget Down 50% in Ja ..

Oil, Gas Revenues of Russian Budget Down 50% in January-May - Finance Ministry

7 seconds ago
 US Received Info in 2022 Claiming Ukraine Planned ..

US Received Info in 2022 Claiming Ukraine Planned to Attack Nord Stream Pipeline ..

6 minutes ago
 RPO, CPO open police Tahaffuz Markaz, sign MoU wit ..

RPO, CPO open police Tahaffuz Markaz, sign MoU with bars

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.