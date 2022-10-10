Germany Would Run Out of Ammo in 2 Days - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2022) Germany is not prepared for a prolonged armed conflict because its ammunition stockpile would only last for up to two days, German media reported.

The German parliament's defense commissioner, Eva Hoegl, told the business Insider publication that Germany needed 20 billion Euros ($19.

4 billion) to buy enough munitions to meet NATO requirements.

"At the same time, we do not have enough storage capacity. This shows that more efforts need to be taken," she said.

Germany is far off the NATO target of having enough munitions for 30 days of combat. At the same time, the Federal government has been supplying Ukraine with weaponry from the Bundeswehr arsenal.