UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany's 2019 Military Export Reaches Record $8.85Bln - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 27th December 2019 | 04:35 PM

Germany's 2019 Military Export Reaches Record $8.85Bln - Reports

The German government approved 7.95 billion euros ($8.85 billion) worth of military equipment sales in 2019, beating the record it set in 2015, the Deutsche Presse-Agentur news agency reported on Friday, citing the government's response to lawmakers' request

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2019) The German government approved 7.95 billion Euros ($8.85 billion) worth of military equipment sales in 2019, beating the record it set in 2015, the Deutsche Presse-Agentur news agency reported on Friday, citing the government's response to lawmakers' request.

Berlin approved 7.86 billion euros in equipment sales in 2015.

"These dramatic figures show that the export control system does not work" Sevim Dagdelen of Die Linke party, one of the lawmakers that made the request, was quoted as saying by the agency.

Her sentiment is echoed by Katja Keul from Die Grunen party.

"We need to finally [create] a law on defense export control to make the government present its rationale for its foreign and security policy," she said.

Among Germany's biggest clients are Hungary with 1.77 billion euros worth of export, Egypt with 802 million euros, and the United States with 483 million. The share of non-NATO and non-EU buyers has decreased from last year's 52.9 percent to 44.2 percent.

Related Topics

Egypt German Germany United States Hungary 2015 2019 From Government Share Billion Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy successfully test-fires anti-ship mi ..

52 seconds ago

UK Growth at Slowest Rate Outside Recession Since ..

14 seconds ago

President Dr. Arif Alvi for further strengthening ..

2 minutes ago

PPP arranges Quran khawani, fateha on Shaheed Moht ..

6 minutes ago

Egypt, U.S. agree to rejects foreign exploitation ..

8 minutes ago

Russia says first Avangard hypersonic missiles ent ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.