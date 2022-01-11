UrduPoint.com

Germany's 2021 Deaths Highest In Post-War History - Statistics

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 11, 2022 | 07:59 PM

Germany's 2021 Deaths Highest in Post-War History - Statistics

More people died in Germany in 2021 than in any year since 1946, provisional figures released on Tuesday by the federal statistical agency Destatis showed

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2022) More people died in Germany in 2021 than in any year since 1946, provisional figures released on Tuesday by the Federal statistical agency Destatis showed.

The death count stood at 1,016,899 last year, up from roughly 1,001,600 recorded in the year following the end of World War Two.

"The current level of death figures can mainly be explained by the larger population and the higher proportion of older people," the agency said.

Death figures seen in the first two years of the pandemic were above the levels expected previously. The tally rose 3% in 2021 from 2020, or by 31,327 cases. In December alone, 100,291 people died, 22% above the median of the preceding four years.

