The precision and coherence of the steps Germany undertook when it was announced that Alexey Navalny had been poisoned have raised concerns on the possibility of another provocation against Russia aimed at accusing it of the deployment of chemical weapons, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2020) The precision and coherence of the steps Germany undertook when it was announced that Alexey Navalny had been poisoned have raised concerns on the possibility of another provocation against Russia aimed at accusing it of the deployment of chemical weapons, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

The ministry reacted to the article, published by a newspaper the 'Times of Malta,' that called for additional sanctions against Moscow.

"A series of circumstances suggest it, namely, the readiness of the German establishment to immediately transport the blogger to Berlin for treatment; the Bundeswehr's and its specialized vehicles' presence during Navalny's transportation; engagement of top military and political officials in the situation," the ministry said.

According to the ministry, the actions of Germany were so smooth that it became evident that they were "an inherent part of the plan designed to politicize this incident" so as to accuse Russia of violating the Chemical Weapons Convention.

The ministry said that Russia cannot carry out a full investigation of Navalny's case with no clear responses from Berlin and the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapon on the requests made by Moscow.

Russian political activist and blogger Alexey Navalny was hospitalized on August 20 in Russian city Omsk after he lost consciousness during a flight to Moscow. Russian specialists did not find any traces of poison in Navalny's blood and stated that the reason for his poor condition was a metabolic disorder. However, Germany insisted on the transportation of Navalny to the Charite clinic in Berlin, after which it was announced by the EU countries that Navalny was allegedly poisoned by a nerve agent from the Novichok family of toxins.