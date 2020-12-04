Representatives of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party will meet with Russian Foreign Minister in Moscow on Tuesday to discuss Nord Stream 2 pipeline project and sanctions against Russia, the press release of the German party said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2020) Representatives of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party will meet with Russian Foreign Minister in Moscow on Tuesday to discuss Nord Stream 2 pipeline project and sanctions against Russia, the press release of the German party said.

According to the press release, the deputy chairman of the party's parliamentary faction Tino Chrupalla and foreign policy spokesman Armin-Paulus Hampel will meet with Lavrov on Tuesday, after "breakfast with the German ambassador."

"At a joint lunch, the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline as well as the Russian sanctions and their consequences for the German economy, especially in the eastern Federal states, will be discussed," the press release read.