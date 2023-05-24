UrduPoint.com

Germany's AfD Party Rejects Accusations Of Extremism By Secret Service Chief

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 24, 2023 | 10:03 PM

Germany's AfD Party Rejects Accusations of Extremism by Secret Service Chief

The right-wing German opposition party Alternative for Germany (AfD) on Wednesday rejected accusations of extremism made by the head of the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution, Thomas Haldenwang, and threatened legal action.

On Monday, the intelligence service chief gave an interview to the ARD broadcaster in which he accused some AfD units of promoting extremism and hatred in Germany. In addition, he said that the party spreads narratives similar to those of the Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2023) The right-wing German opposition party Alternative for Germany (AfD) on Wednesday rejected accusations of extremism made by the head of the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution, Thomas Haldenwang, and threatened legal action.

On Monday, the intelligence service chief gave an interview to the ARD broadcaster in which he accused some AfD units of promoting extremism and hatred in Germany. In addition, he said that the party spreads narratives similar to those of the Kremlin.

"There is no progressive radicalization in the AfD. That is why we warned the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution yesterday that we will take further legal steps if there are any violations," AfD leaders Alice Weidel and Tino Chrupalla said in a statement.

In their view, any influence by state authorities on the democratic process is prohibited in the run-up to this year's elections in the states of Bavaria and Hessen, as well as a series of elections planned for 2024, including for the European Parliament.

AfD actively advocates the need to start peace talks on Ukraine. The party's opponents often accuse it of having close ties to Russia. According to recent polls, the party ranks third in popularity, behind the conservative CDU/CSU bloc and the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD).

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Parliament Threatened German Germany Alice Opposition

Recent Stories

HSSC exams to start in Karachi, Hyderabad, Mirpurk ..

HSSC exams to start in Karachi, Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas divisions from May 30

4 minutes ago
 Hungary to Give Moldova Part of Funds Allocated fo ..

Hungary to Give Moldova Part of Funds Allocated for NATO Ops in Afghanistan - Mi ..

4 minutes ago
 Hajj pilgrims appreciate refund of Rs 55,000 sacri ..

Hajj pilgrims appreciate refund of Rs 55,000 sacrifice amount

3 minutes ago
 Closer Ties Between Iran, Russia to Have Regional, ..

Closer Ties Between Iran, Russia to Have Regional, Global Impact - Iranian Offic ..

11 minutes ago
 ATC remands 15 PTI workers into police custody

ATC remands 15 PTI workers into police custody

13 minutes ago
 NATO Not Ready to Give Security Framework to Ukrai ..

NATO Not Ready to Give Security Framework to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict - Sto ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.