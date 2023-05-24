(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2023) The right-wing German opposition party Alternative for Germany (AfD) on Wednesday rejected accusations of extremism made by the head of the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution, Thomas Haldenwang, and threatened legal action.

On Monday, the intelligence service chief gave an interview to the ARD broadcaster in which he accused some AfD units of promoting extremism and hatred in Germany. In addition, he said that the party spreads narratives similar to those of the Kremlin.

"There is no progressive radicalization in the AfD. That is why we warned the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution yesterday that we will take further legal steps if there are any violations," AfD leaders Alice Weidel and Tino Chrupalla said in a statement.

In their view, any influence by state authorities on the democratic process is prohibited in the run-up to this year's elections in the states of Bavaria and Hessen, as well as a series of elections planned for 2024, including for the European Parliament.

AfD actively advocates the need to start peace talks on Ukraine. The party's opponents often accuse it of having close ties to Russia. According to recent polls, the party ranks third in popularity, behind the conservative CDU/CSU bloc and the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD).