Jorg Meuthen, a member of the European parliament from the German right-wing AfD party, told Sputnik that Chancellor Angela Merkel's ambitions to become the indisputable leader of the European Union are turning into a heavy burden for German taxpayers, as the country is set to significantly increase its contribution to the long-term EU budget

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2020) Jorg Meuthen, a member of the European parliament from the German right-wing AfD party, told Sputnik that Chancellor Angela Merkel's ambitions to become the indisputable leader of the European Union are turning into a heavy burden for German taxpayers, as the country is set to significantly increase its contribution to the long-term EU budget.

Germany's current contribution to the EU budget stands at 31 billion euros. However, according to the budget proposal for 2021-2027, the biggest EU economy would have to raise its contribution by an average of $14.6 billion, or 42 percent more, a year.

"It is the already heavily burdened German tax payer who has to pay for that. Although the median fortune of the French, at 94.000 Euros ($105,000), is more than twice as high as in Germany, but the Germans are looted more and more. Merkel sins against the future of her own people," Meuthen, who is also the AfD party's Federal spokesman, said.

Another member of the party, Albert Breininger, told Sputnik that Germany's own economic problems would be only increasing due to the coronavirus pandemic aftermaths, and if Berlin is unable to afford additional expenses, the EU block would most likely fall apart.

"For now, Merkel does not want to talk about a possibility of the future collapse, because it testifies against her: this would mean that all this time, while she was a chancellor, she poured money into a sinking project. She wants to go in history as an indisputable leader of Europe," Breininger said.

The AfD party, from the date of its establishment, questioned the benefits of Germany's membership of the European Union and predicted the bloc's future collapse unless member states reconsider its main financial principles and rules of governance.

"Without a fundamental reform of this EU, it cannot survive. This must include thorough financial consolidation through far-reaching savings. A further increase in the budget, as it is now planned, will only accelerate the decline of the EU," Meuthen highlighted.

Both politicians recalled that after Brexit, Germany faced "injustice," particularly due to the redistribution of UK's seats in the European Parliament.

Following the UK's withdrawal, 27 out of 73 of its lawmakers were redistributed among 14 member-states. The remaining 46 seats will be available for potential EU enlargements or for the possible future creation of a transnational constituency.

"After Brexit, EU maintenance costs fell on Germany, while seats in the parliament, which were vacated after Brexit, were distributed between smaller countries � Germany did not get anything. We pay money, but our vote in the EU has not become more weighty. German spendings increased, and voting rights went to other countries," the politician noted.

Breininger also emphasized that a German taxpayer, who is going to shoulder additional expenses, would retire at an age close to 70 years old, while the retirement age in some other EU states is 60. According to Breinger, the retirement income in Germany is equivalent to 50 percent of a person's salary, while in other European states it reaches 70-80 percent.

The AfD member lamented that Germans will have to work longer and for a lower salary to subsidize countries where people have higher incomes and retire earlier.